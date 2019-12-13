Confederation of Entrepreneurship builds constructive dialogue between business, government and civil society

There are contact and cooperative exchanges all over the country, where state enterprises and private producers can agree on the supply of components, which used to be supplied from Western countries. And this is a good basis for a new stage of public-private partnership. This was discussed today at the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurship.



Andrei Kopytok, Chairman of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurship:



“Today the geography of cooperation expands: Hungary, Iran, the United States. We have an invitation from two states in the near future. Of course, we will take part in peacekeeping activities. This is a huge success. This is the most authoritative large-scale union, the Confederation of Entrepreneurship, which builds a constructive dialogue between business, government and civil society.”



The Confederation has hundreds of members all over the country. The key event of the Union is Week of Belarusian Entrepreneurship. It is held annually in spring.



