Savinykh: BRICS and SCO is an attempt to stop the movement of the world towards inclusive capitalism

BRICS and SCO is an attempt to stop the movement of the world towards inclusive capitalism. This was stated by Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Savinykh.

According to the parliamentarian, the inclusive capitalism is the most urgent and the biggest threat. "The majority of the world's population, which is 2/3 of the world's population - all the countries of the global South (as developing countries are now called), including our region (the countries of Northern Eurasia) are against inclusive capitalism. This means that the movement in this direction has to be stopped. For this purpose, BRICS and SCO are used as tools to transform the global world towards a multipolar or macro-regional one, in order to simply make this process more predictable and less bloody," the MP explained.

Andrei Savinykh:

The architects of inclusive capitalism realize that you can't just implement this system, because the majority loses from this system. Only a literal few, half a percent, benefit. This means that this system must be imposed by force. Even with a lot of financial resources, it's not easy to do that. It means that we need to plunge the world into chaos, into various localized conflicts, into a situation of economic disaster, perhaps even famine. And then to offer this new system of stabilization as a salvation.