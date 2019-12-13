Savinykh: economic sanctions against Belarus destabilize the global food market

Under the conditions of incessant pressure, Belarusians are forced to build a defense on all fronts: military, informational, political. Economic sanctions of the EU countries grossly violate not only the rights of Belarus, but also create preconditions for destabilization of the world food market and food security of many developing countries. This was stated by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Andrei Savinykh, speaking at a meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna.

According to the head of our delegation, the economic sanctions of the EU countries violate the freedom of trade and investment against Belarus and are illegal from the point of view of international law and the UN Charter. According to the diplomat, a complete ban on the transit of potash fertilizers through the EU ports in the Baltic Sea has already provoked a rise in world prices for fertilizers, reduction of their consumption, reduction of crop yields in a number of developing countries.