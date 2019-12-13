PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Savinykh: The changes in the Constitution are not just amendments to the articles, but modernization of the entire political system

The changes in the Constitution are not just amendments to the articles, but modernization of the entire political system. Therefore it is important to develop a mechanism that will make our political system more flexible and adaptive. Andrey Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives shared this opinion during a dialogue platform in Mogilev. The participants of the meeting were able to ask questions in the sphere of constitutional transformations in our country. The most relevant of them concern the preservation of social support and political stability in the country.

The conversation is quite interesting, people express their opinions and listen very carefully. Most of all the citizens of Belarus are actually interested in the reasons for what is happening, the logic of this process. They want to understand what we are doing and why, and most importantly, in what direction we are going to develop and what kind of Belarus we can build through these changes.
Andrey Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus

The participants voiced a lot of their proposals and additions to the draft Constitution. All of them will be submitted to the National Center for Legal Information for study.

