3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Savinykh: The changes in the Constitution are not just amendments to the articles, but modernization of the entire political system
The changes in the Constitution are not just amendments to the articles, but modernization of the entire political system. Therefore it is important to develop a mechanism that will make our political system more flexible and adaptive. Andrey Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives shared this opinion during a dialogue platform in Mogilev. The participants of the meeting were able to ask questions in the sphere of constitutional transformations in our country. The most relevant of them concern the preservation of social support and political stability in the country.
The conversation is quite interesting, people express their opinions and listen very carefully. Most of all the citizens of Belarus are actually interested in the reasons for what is happening, the logic of this process. They want to understand what we are doing and why, and most importantly, in what direction we are going to develop and what kind of Belarus we can build through these changes.
The participants voiced a lot of their proposals and additions to the draft Constitution. All of them will be submitted to the National Center for Legal Information for study.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All