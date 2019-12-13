Savinykh: The changes in the Constitution are not just amendments to the articles, but modernization of the entire political system

The conversation is quite interesting, people express their opinions and listen very carefully. Most of all the citizens of Belarus are actually interested in the reasons for what is happening, the logic of this process. They want to understand what we are doing and why, and most importantly, in what direction we are going to develop and what kind of Belarus we can build through these changes.

Andrey Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus