Savinykh: We must unite our efforts to rebuild the world in order to avoid a big war
Andrei Savinykh, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, told why the Belarusian parliamentary delegation is going to the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Bahrain.
The Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, one of the oldest international organizations, will be attended by at least 100 delegations from all over the world, said the deputy. The Belarusian delegation is going there to talk about what is going on in the world. "We will certainly discuss the current state of affairs. The importance of such parliamentary regional organizations as the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino), the Pan African Parliament (PAP), the parliamentary dimension of ASEAN, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia and many others is growing. It is important now to unite efforts to rebuild the world in order to avoid a major war," Savinykh said.
There is an understanding that the economic crisis is inevitable, the division of the world into economic, technological zones is inevitable, the politician said: "It will not be possible to preserve the globalization that was created by the United States at the end of the last century. New principles will have to be developed, maybe with the participation of China or some other countries. But we need to talk now about the principles, about the norms of the new multipolar world. And we will do it within the framework of this session of the Inter-parliamentary Union, which will be held in Bahrain on March 10-16. With all the speed of modern time such issues cannot be solved during one meeting.
Andrei Savinykh believes that Belarus has much more psychological weight than economic potential or the amount of money that we control or possess. According to him, our country bases its foreign policy and its participation in international affairs not on the principles and the law, but on the ideas supported by representatives of other countries that look at the Republic of Belarus. "We are not afraid to stand up for them, so our voice is heard. And we do a lot more sometimes than others," summed up the parliamentarian.
Andrei Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives will take part in the regular 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and related events to be held on March 11-15 in Manama (Kingdom of Bahrain). The deputy is scheduled to participate in the general debate of the assembly on "Promoting Peaceful Coexistence and Inclusive Society: Combating Intolerance," the meetings of the IPU Standing Committee on UN Affairs and its Bureau. Andrey Savinykh will participate in the meeting of the IPU Geopolitical Group "Eurasia" as well as the second conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held in the margins of the Assembly.
