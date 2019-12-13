Savinykh about OSCE PA: We expressed our position calmly, rationally, confidently

Andrei Savinykh, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives on International Affairs, head of the delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus to the OSCE PA, shared his impressions of what was going on at the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna in the project "To Be on Time by Midnight.

According to him, the atmosphere was very interesting and undoubtedly hot and quite intense. "There were three circles of communication, - says the parliamentarian. - Very structured, rational, tough speeches were made by the American and British delegations. Around them there was a chorus of delegations, mostly from the Baltic States and other small countries in Europe, including the north of Europe, which spoke very emotionally. And there was the impression that they just want to turn off the rational approach, analysis of what they say, and add as much emotion as possible, to create a sense of show, activity. They were opposed by a number of delegations of the countries of old Europe. And there was also a very clear difference. If any green party from Germany spoke, then they followed the tone with small countries, but as for the representatives of some conservative parties of Germany, France, Italy, speeches were more reserved, more rational and by and large they called for settlement, for common sense. But the other question is that such speeches were few, and no one really heard them. It was felt that these speeches were not encouraged by the audience in the room.

Andrei Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus:

We have communicated our position. We have communicated calmly, rationally, confidently. This is the ABC of the diplomatic work.

When asked what it's like to work in such a complicated atmosphere, when people try to frustrate his speech with provocations, the head of the delegation said, "I do not represent myself, I represent the country. The impression of my country depends on how I behave, how rationally or, let's say, even authoritatively I speak. So it's a big responsibility, but it helps to collect yourself together and behave with extreme restraint. And the second point, I've been in these situations before, when I worked in Geneva, at the Human Rights Council, the atmosphere at the meeting was just as heated."

Speaking about the atmosphere that prevailed on the sidelines of the OSCE PA, Andrei Savinykh had a few words of gratitude for the Austrian organizers. "Everything was perfectly organized. And it was obvious that not only in the hall. There was technical staff on the sidelines, which was clearly represented by the security services. So in this respect, everything was absolutely correct," he said.

On the sidelines, the behavior of the delegates was very different, there were no emotional outbursts, says Andrei Savinykh. "On the contrary, you could catch an understanding look. This shows that they all understand everything. It's just that small countries are fighting for financial flows and that's why they create this hysteria; big countries would like to change something, but obviously they can't. And due to this there is this architecture of interaction, this strange atmosphere, devoid of common sense sometimes", - concluded the parliamentarian.

Commenting on the crisis in international organizations, Andrei Savinykh expressed his position that perhaps diplomacy should be tougher. I think we should just take a principled approach to protecting our national interests. That's enough."