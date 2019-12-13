Savinykh about SCO: Equal, mutually beneficial, predictable, rational cooperation

This is what Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Andrei Savinykh told on the air of the Belarusian Radio.

Several trends are superimposed in the development of the world, the politician said. On the one hand, the center of global economic activity is moving from the Atlantic to the Pacific. In the next decade, the most powerful economically developed powers will be concentrated there, as well as the production of goods and solving of many economic problems of the world. The second trend, in his words, is that the SCO and its member states are a stabilizing factor in the transformation of the world. "Both China and other members of the SCO want to make the transition to a multipolar world smoother, more thoughtful, with fewer costs for most countries and the world. And in this regard, the SCO from a regional organization, as it was previously conceived, may well turn into a global one," the politician suggests.

Andrei Savinykh believes that the SCO most likely will not become an alternative to the United Nations, but it will undoubtedly become a leader in transforming the world and forming a new world order based on new principles. "All countries will be able to interact. There will be a flat system of cooperation and an opportunity for the development of all states," he said.

Belarus, a European country, aspiring to join the SCO, reflects the trend of the SCO transformation from a regional to a global organization, the politician said. It is an example for other European and not only European, but also African and Latin American countries. "It is also a recognition of the significance and importance of the organization to ensure the security in the transformation period," said the deputy. - "Belarus has long realized the importance of the SCO. We are now making consistent steps to implement these plans.

The parliamentarian noted that there is a certain division in the world. "A large number of countries (at least two thirds of the world in terms of population and gross domestic product) would like to make this transition in a milder way by avoiding military confrontation and a large number of local armed conflicts. And this is a stabilizing factor. Therefore, those international initiatives and countries (SCO, BRICS, China, Russia and India, Indonesia, Brazil) they all become supporters of normalization, supporters of security and a predictable future.

They are opposed not by countries, but by multinational companies. "I constantly stress this and would like to repeat it again. We often talk about the countries of the collective West as nation-states. But in fact (this is surprising) the United States of America has no national sovereignty. This country has long been run by a cluster of multinational corporations. These corporations feel good about themselves anywhere in the world. Nor do they have any good feelings about America as they do about Russia or any other region. They travel all over the world. And they are uncomfortable with the borders of nation-states, they are constrained and they would like to abolish them. So when we say "countries of the collective West," we mean this transnational oligarchy. They are the ones who are against a smooth transition. Because in this case they would have to share material resources, they would have to cede the levers of power, first of all economic ones. And this does not suit them. They would rather let the world go through a disaster scenario with maximum destruction in order to be able to concentrate resources in one of the regions of the world. This is their strategic scenario right now," said the parliamentarian.

No one: neither China, nor India, nor Brazil, nor Russia, let alone Belarus, would want to become victims of these plans. Therefore, we are making efforts to stabilize the situation. And as I see it, we are succeeding.

While answering the question about Belarus' interest in the SCO, the politician mentioned security in the first place. The second element is economic cooperation. "There is a lot of talk within the SCO and the BRICS that we need to transform the international financial system. We need to get to some new pool of currencies that will service international settlements. It will not be the U.S. dollar," the politician believes. - The dollar will probably be there on the rights of many other currencies, not even first among equals. If that happens, all these countries will be able to get their dividends from the development of interstate and inter-economic relations.

The second issue is the markets, said the deputy. The SCO is already beginning a careful discussion of these issues. "Naturally, political allies create favorable conditions for economic development. It is also opportunities for humanitarian, scientific, educational cooperation. Today, China, India, and Indonesia are countries that have already formed full-fledged sectors both in science and education. And we could cooperate there very productively.

This is a whole new world where they will not look down on us. We will not be robbed in this world. We go there, we negotiate openly, we build voluntary, mutually beneficial cooperation, and this is welcomed by our partners. This is a fundamentally different system of relations than the one that the collective West has been trying to impose on us for all these decades. Equal, mutually beneficial, predictable, rational cooperation.

While commenting on the concerns of some people about the complexity of building logistics in the SCO, the parliamentarian said that Belarus needs normal transport corridors to connect with China and India, and our country is in an ideal situation here. He explained why: "We have a direct link with China via the Trans-Siberian railway. And we are very interested in upgrading this railway line so that we could deliver cargo from Belarus to China and vice versa within 5-7 days maximum," he said. - But we have another avenue (Russia and Iran are already talking about it) - that is the North-South corridor, where Belarus is also a part of this corridor that delivers goods from the Eurasian north to the south to Africa, to the Middle East, via Iran to India. These corridors are practically absolutely safe because the traditional global players do not control them as they control the Suez Canal. And if we build this line, then these countries will not be far away from us, they will be, figuratively speaking, at arm's length. Moreover, we will be able to control these logistics routes.