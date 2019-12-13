Savinykh: Western claims to Belarus were never connected with its level of democratic development

Today, there are very few leaders and few states, where the leaders are pursuing purely national policies, in the interests of their own people and their own states. You can count them on the fingers. If we take the European Union, the Hungarian Prime Minister Orban makes certain attempts in this direction. But I guess that's the end of the story.



The opinion of a politician who very often goes against the Western opinion and achieves concrete results is very interesting to Western viewers, and it causes the corresponding public response.



There is no free press in the West! The media serve their owners.



In my personal opinion, at the end of the 20th century the mass media were developing and building their reputation, which was to ensure the credibility of the materials they published. But now the crisis has arrived, and the owners of these media (mostly private individuals, representatives of transnational corporations who do not pursue public interest, but their own class interests) are now demanding from the media the kind of informational propaganda policy they need in order to preserve, so to speak, their accumulated corporate resources and redistribute them in their favor. They no longer care about their reputations. There is no free press in the West. The Western media does not work in the interests of their people, in the interests of the public. This has now simply become obvious. But they have never been. They have always had a hidden agenda.



In the 20th century, after the emergence of the Soviet Union, the financial-corporate circles were forced to grant certain freedoms to the citizens of their countries and to create a middle class, primarily to prevent socialism from taking hold in those countries, so as not to repeat the history of the Soviet Union. This led to an increase in prosperity, including for a significant number of the middle class. But after the collapse of the USSR, after 1991, this was no longer necessary. And they began to roll back both freedoms, and democracy and human rights, because they felt it was no longer necessary.



They have long had a system of dual loop governance. The outer circuit is political parties, governments, prime ministers. They are visible, they are public, they make certain decisions, but they do not determine the direction of the country's development. And the real and important decisions are made in the inner circuit, and they are mostly representatives of the financial-industrial and corporate circles.



How do they manage the external circuit? Very simple: the fact is that any political party needs funding. Take the United States as an example. It takes at least one billion dollars to run for the President. Where does this money come from? From ordinary Americans? Of course not. They're trying to give the impression that it's small transfers of $10 each. But in fact, the bulk of the money comes from multinational corporations.



And these corporations, when they pay this money, set a clear agenda, a clear framework that determines the actions of this or that political figure. And the most paradoxical thing is that as a result we see not a competition of different concepts in support of people's interests, but a competition of representatives of the same elite. As a result, politicians fight only for who will occupy the post of prime minister, who is just a minister, and who will be the leader of the opposition in the parliament. That is, not a conceptual point. And that's why, of course, they haven't and won't defend their nations. They understand that the world is heading for a serious reformatting, and they only think about how to preserve the most of the resources they control.



Savinykh: Claims of the West against Belarus have never had anything to do with the level of democratic development



Unfortunately, most people probably do not have an adequate understanding of these global processes. It is necessary to have access to real facts, but the main problem is that all true information is "drowned" in the intensive flow of information.



Over the past 50 years, the world has developed the appropriate cognitive technology. Our brain is simply overloaded with information flow, news, thus accustoming us to perceive any information without critical evaluation, i.e. on faith.



Journalists simply repeat the same clichés in a primitive way, trying to make them ingrained in the brains of ordinary listeners. Such techniques are aimed at destroying critical thinking, and are methods of controlling large masses of people.



It is a kind of "soft power," only of a manipulative nature, but it achieves its goals very effectively. But I do not rule out the possibility that in crisis situations it will be backed by rather harsh police methods. As a matter of fact, we can already see this in the situation with the yellow vests in France. Incidentally, the President also spoke about this. We also see the dispersal of protesters against COVID restrictions. This is because they are "raising their hand" against the designs of the ruling elites that are reformatting the world, reformatting the way ordinary people live. This is very skillful cognitive control of society, which unfortunately leads the masses in a destructive direction.



The problem is that the West's claims to Belarus have never had anything to do with either the level of democratic development or the level of democracy.



They needed control over the economy and the control of the main financial flows. From their point of view, we were paying too little tribute to the capitalist core. Now that resources are even less because of the crisis and the collapse of the global economic system, they are frantically trying to find sources of additional income. They don't have enough. The deficit is constantly increasing. Hence the increasing pressure on Belarus, and, in fact, on Russia, China and other countries.



We see an expansion of the sanctions list. What does this indicate? I think they've realized that the scenario of new globalization - neo-globalization, which Klaus Schwab wrote about in his book "The Great Reset" (although, perhaps, it would be better to translate as "the great nullification"), has not worked out. And then the elites of the Western world decided to lead the whole world through a catastrophe, through the collapse of the global economy in an attempt to consolidate as many resources as possible under their control.



Hence the conflict in Ukraine. And pay attention to the scenario in which the tension around Taiwan is developing and intensifying. After all, the steps are practically the same there. They are trying to draw China into a military conflict with Taiwan in order to slow down the development of China as a macro-region.



Poland as expendable material in the counter-project of the West



The standard strategy of any global power: on the one hand, they try to consolidate their supporters (hence AUKUS, other military blocs as a new attempt to strengthen their forces), and on the other hand, they use a counterplay. They launch conflicts, they launch projects that are not really aimed at development, but at slowing down the development of competitors.



In our region, this is the idea of the "Inter-Sea". A project that is simply meant to put the brakes on Russia. This will do Poland no good. It is thrown as expendable material into the furnace of the struggle with the Eurasian macro-region. By and large, not only Poland, but the entire European Union is abandoned.



These conflicts and the policy imposed on the governments and elites of the European Union are deeply anti-European. The President talked about this in great detail in an interview with an AFP journalist. This policy will lead to the deindustrialization of Europe as a result of the energy crisis, financial crisis, debt crisis, capital outflows to the United States, UK, Australia. And thus it will give the Anglo-Saxon world an opportunity to support its chances of successful development.



Poland will be in an even worse situation, because it will "burn up" its forces in a direct confrontation with Russia, to some extent with Belarus, and then it will be abandoned by its sponsor. This will happen, I believe, much sooner than the Polish leadership expects.



How to keep stability in our region?



To counterbalance the counter-projects of the West, we need to create our own macro-region, and the sooner the better. Such actions are already being taken within the framework of the Union State.



28 Union programs is exactly the practical work on the specific parameters of the common economic space, which will be attractive and open for other countries to join. This is the only way to maintain stability in our region. And the objective of Belarus is not simply to join the macro-region, but to become a core of this macro-region as a territory with a high level of human capital development. We have already achieved very serious progress here.



But I would like to emphasize another aspect. Three to five years ago, when we talked about the stability of states, we evaluated it in the categories of GDP growth, economic growth in general, participation in the World Trade, and the development of the stock market. And it seemed to us that the higher these figures are, the more stable and reliable life is in that state. Generally speaking, a very short period of time has passed by historical standards, and we see that completely different criteria have come to the forefront. It is security of all kinds: security related to the ability to ensure peace on one's own territory, security in the street, energy security, food security and many other kinds of security.



Belarus not only meets very high criteria on all of these indicators, it exceeds almost all of its neighbors in Central Europe.



And it seems to me that over time, this gap will increase, and the attractiveness of our country to live, including for the citizens of Central and perhaps even Western Europe, will only grow. This is a paradoxical thing. I think we can even remember this assessment of mine and come back to this conversation in a year or two, when this trend becomes more evident.



There was a period when the global world that is crumbling now was still developing. And then Belarus was exposed to a very serious information processing by Western narratives and myths which told us that it was good to live in the West, that the high standard of living in Western countries was determined by better laws, better conditions for doing business. We were told that for our own good we must integrate into their world on the terms offered to us. And it all turned out to be a lie. And the crisis has exposed this lie very clearly now.



The Helsinki 2 initiative



The President of Belarus always speaks very precisely, very accurately, with a long-range perspective. Another issue is that he is not heard sometimes. And this is very strange for me. After all, now his words are confirmed literally every day. He's trying to get through to Western politicians. The President of Belarus is the author of a very interesting initiative, which we have called Helsinki-2. It is a proposal to hold a conference to bring together the leading states and agree on new rules of the dormitory.



The problem is that this initiative is at least five years ahead of its time. Now the leading states have just begun a struggle for the redistribution of spheres of influence. They are now deciding which resources will be seized by them and which will not. When this "battle" comes to an end, only then can this initiative be implemented. But the fact that this is the only correct scenario for the development of the situation.



The West has provided a high standard of living at the expense of developing countries



We should not forget the economic aspect: a higher standard of living was secured through the use of global currencies (dollar, euro), through the credit system, through the rules of global trade, the West created a hierarchical model and literally sucked the material and financial resources out of the developing world like a vacuum cleaner. And in order to prevent the developing world from resisting too much, concepts such as human rights and democracy were used. And these concepts, correct in their essence, have been turned into social weapons. Therefore, the prescriptions offered by the West become a factor of social destabilization of developing societies, rather than their development. But blatantly corrupt methods were also used, and they are still in effect today. This is an offshore concept, which provides an opportunity for the corrupt elites of developing countries to steal money and hide it in Western jurisdictions, in the Western banking system. And there are many such mechanisms created.



So it turns out that in reality all the higher standard of living that was created in the West was created at the expense of robbing developing countries, at the expense of hunger in Africa, Southeast Asia. This system is now collapsing, and they can no longer stop these processes. They can only try to keep as many of these resources for themselves as possible.



