Savinykh: Deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a deterrent measure

International tension on the borders of Belarus is a reflection of the global process of destruction of the world we used to know, i.e. the globalization created by recipes of the countries of the collective West. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of Belarus Andrei Savinykh told about this to the Belarusian TV.

According to the parliamentarian, there is a fracture of the system at the moment. All the countries are trying to find their new zones of influence, they often pursue aggressive policies based on the use of force. And this is a kind of return of the XIX century to the principles of Realpolitik.

Andrei Savinykh, chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“In this regard, we demonstrate an absolutely reasonable, thoughtful policy, which is aimed exclusively at ensuring our own security. The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in the territory of Belarus is a deterrence measure. We say to any possible aggressors, if you encroach on our territory by force, we can cause you irreparable damage, unacceptable damage.”