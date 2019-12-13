Savinykh: Sanctions policy of the West fails

Geopolitics and security in the new world are being discussed today in Minsk. The discussion round table is held under the auspices of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives and the Russian Embassy with the assistance of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Belarus and MGIMO. An important topic for discussion was the scenarios of geopolitical development in different regions. It was noted that the global reformatting of the world essentially also means a change of the economic policy paradigm, and the entire sanctions policy of the West proved to be a failure.



Andrei Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



“They don't have the economic or financial power that we used to think they had. Their world is falling apart - the world of the real sector. The world of real production, which was developing in the Republic of Belarus all these years, turned out to be more competitive, it can resist sanctions, and moreover, these sanctions make it develop. This is a paradoxical situation.



Today we live in a rapidly changing world. And I would like to focus on the scale of the changes. These changes affect literally all spheres of both social and economic life. Supply chains are breaking down, the rules of the game are breaking down, sanctions are being widely used, we see an increase in local conflicts and we understand that the world will never be the same, it will change, and it will change dramatically.”



"Under such conditions it is necessary to feel the changes, to understand them and to develop a state policy that will ensure the well-being of our people," Andrei Savinykh emphasized.



