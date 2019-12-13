Savinykh: The United States failed to impose inclusive capitalism on the world

This was told by Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Savinykh in the program "Actual Microphone" on the air of Belarusian Radio.

The United States have staked on inclusive capitalism, says the parliamentarian. They hoped to restructure the entire world and to keep globalization on new principles that have nothing to do with the market or the market economy. But they failed. "Russia, by launching a special military operation, ruined their plans. They lost, and that is a very serious loss of strategic initiative. The West staked on destroying Russia's economy, and again they lost. They thought that it would be a kind of economic blitzkrieg, that they would be able to bring the Russian economy to collapse within six months at most. But on the contrary, the Russian economy is showing signs of strengthening," he said. - There are problems, I am not going to argue with that, but the Russian economy will hold up, beyond all doubt.

The loss of strategic initiative and inability to seize Russian resources leads to the fact that they are forced to engage in cannibalism, said Andrei Savinykh. "They start pulling resources out of the regions they control from their allies. Western Europe, Japan are just examples of when corporate opportunities are pulled out. Nearly every ten German company is now thinking about moving some of their production mainly to the United States. One in five, in my opinion, is increasing their existing production in other regions by moving it out of Europe. This process has an inertia: if it gains momentum, it will be very difficult to stop it," warned the politician. - Now these are only the first flowers, but the berries will be ahead. We are seeing a repetition of the situation of World Wars I and II, when the European economy was destroyed and the main corporations moved either to the United States, Canada, or somewhere else. Against this background, the American establishment has a second scenario."

The crisis in the West does not depend on the conflict in Ukraine.

Andrei Savinykh drew attention to a very important point: "We often say that the conflict between Russia and the U.S. is global in nature. But the economic situation in which not only the U.S., but all the countries of the collective Westis now, does not depend on the conflict in Ukraine. Regardless of the outcome of this conflict, the economic situation for the West will worsen. They will go through a version of the "Great Depression" anyway. They will have to rebuild their own economy. This is inevitable. But this crisis does not depend on anybody: not China, not India, not Russia. It's a natural process, because they have already reached a point of no return.

According to the parliamentarian, the neo-globalists can somehow get out of the situation in two ways: by keeping as many resources for themselves as possible, while bringing down the economies of other countries, or by canning themselves in some region where they can control the situation. "There are a lot of reports coming out today that the U.S. and the U.K. are stepping up their cooperation with Australia and New Zealand (the famous AUKUS). More and more material is appearing now that suggests that AUKUS may become the home of the so-called Rednecks, natives of the Anglo-Saxon world, Protestants, who will form a new economic order there. And it is likely that only part of the United States will be drawn to participate in this region. There is a change of political elites in a large major part of the United States. In addition, the U.S. may divide, it is 50 different states. Today no one can say which of them will fall away and which, relatively speaking, will remain independent. But there are elites that may come to power are very close to Latin America in spirit and mentality. Moreover, they come from Latin America, and their religion is Catholicism. They have a completely different way of looking at the world. And many experts are even starting to talk about the phenomenon of Iberoamerica, where the United States is entering into relations with Latin America and building some kind of common alliance on completely new principles, not the ones on which the America of the founding fathers, the America of the 19th century, was built.

The North-South struggle will continue in principle, the deputy said. "I don't think it will be acute at the level of the elites, they will be able to agree," he is sure. - But any such watershed naturally creates very serious social contradictions. And they will manifest themselves quite violently

During last 30-40 years all transnational corporations have lost the connection with their national states, Andrei Savinykh noticed. Moreover, they perceive the nation-state as a burden: they prevent them from making money, they constantly demand taxes to pay for social development, pensions, some other issues, which are typical for all nation-states. "It turns out to be a paradox that the nation-states of Germany, the United States of America, as well as the nation-state of Belarus, are in conflict with this very supranational corporations. And there are also a large number of people there who would not want to follow this path," pointed out the politician. - AUKUS is to some extent an attempt to recreate a normal nation state on new principles, although quite aggressive, but still an attempt to get away from this inclusive capitalism and transnational corporations.

The conflict is unfolding all over the world on absolutely different fronts, the deputy believes. But the problem is that Western Europe finds itself in a very difficult situation. "They don't have the resources, they don't have the passion. They, encouraged by the United States, will now burn their military potential in Ukraine in a serious way, by and large, it is unclear how they will continue to exist. Any financial crisis will destroy the social system of the EU," he is sure. - Of course, the situation there is not that bad, but the dynamics are very sad. Very interesting processes will take place there, too. The UK, which is no longer a member of the EU, will try to take political and, to some extent, financial control over Northern, Eastern, and Central Europe (Poland, the Czech Republic, and so on). And the continental Europe will be reassembled around the north of Italy, Austria, the south of Germany, which will try to preserve the old Europe, with its traditions and cultural values. Whether or not it will succeed is a complicated question.

The future of Europe is associated with serious shocks. And these shocks will be incomparably harder than in Belarus, said Andrei Savinykh. "In the 90s everything was peaceful enough in Belarus, although the economic situation was very difficult. In Europe, a difficult economic situation will be accompanied by more conflicts between social groups, because there are very serious social and ethnic differences that were not observed in Belarus. That is why social conflicts are possible there, including those of the armed type," he warned.

What was happening in Vienna at the OSCE PA

In a cataclysmic transformation of the world, international law and international law do not work anymore, says the head of the Standing Committee of the Parliament. "If international law does not work, it is impossible to negotiate with anyone. We return to the principles of Realpolitik (the right of the strongest), when the dialogue is impossible in principle, everyone is trying to impose their point of view," he explains.

According to Andrei Savinykh, this was especially evident at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna. Unable to change or somehow influence the process, a number of parliamentary delegations simply created an atmosphere of hysteria and screaming. "I think there are two reasons for this behavior. The first is that they have really realized that Europe is going to be given over to the corporations of the United States to plunder, and that they have a sharply reduced room for maneuver, and it is going to be difficult. And the second reason, while there is still stability, while the old system is still working, you can fight for those financial flows that the United States sends to political circles in Europe, get grants, get funding for their parties. These are the two goals that almost all small countries in Europe were pursuing," he concluded.

Participation of Belarus in international organizations

Is there a reason for Belarus to participate in international organizations, asked the listener.

There is a reason, said Andrei Savinykh. "I think that the Belarusian position is more thought-out. At least 30-40% of people in Western countries do not support the current political course. Yes, they are passive, disorganized, they are not organized into political parties. Although in France there is Le Pen movement, and in Germany there is Alternative for Germany. By the way, in Portugal, Italy, Spain, the socialist and even communist movements are strengthening. This is all happening," he noted. - So our visit there is an opportunity for dialogue, conversation with these new, resurgent political forces. We should tell people that there is an alternative to what they see every day, that there is the SCO, there is BRICS, there is China and India and Russia and there are countries that would like to have a normal world order that will have a place for everybody, including the old Europe.

While answering the listener's question whether it is difficult psychologically to work in such unfriendly conditions, Andrey Savinykh said that it is not easy to work in a complex, contradictory and sometimes even hostile atmosphere, but over the years we have developed skills and principles. "And the second, very important point that I would like to emphasize. I do not take it on a personal factor. I represent the state. My job, under whatever circumstances I'm in, is to convey our position. And that’s what I’m doing. For me, it's much more important than how I feel," he stressed. - And I'm confident that we will continue to do so in the future. We will not give in to emotions, we will rationally, calmly deliver our position, appealing primarily to rational thinking. This is important. "

The war in Ukraine has already acquired all the features of all-European war.

Another listener asked why Americans want to escalate the Ukrainian conflict to an all-European war and why are countries interested in fighting for American interests?

The problem is that in these countries the political establishment is no longer purely national, answered Andrei Savinykh. "Especially it is seen in the Baltic States in very many cases and by the example of individual politicians or even entire political institutions. Because they do not reflect the interests of their own people, they work for the interests of the new hegemon, the dominant, the United States. Why is this beneficial? Because they are trying to arrange their personal fate to some extent or the fate of their children in this way," he explained. - But by and large, they don't work for their country. Maybe, of course, they have some illusions.

In his opinion, the war in Ukraine has already acquired all the features of the European war. "Because the complex military equipment supplied to Ukraine can only be operated by well-trained military specialists, who cannot be trained in six months or three months," the parliamentarian explained. - As a result, we are seeing an increase in the number of Polish, Hungarian, American, and British mercenaries. And now they are the most combat-ready units. So the war has already acquired a pan-European character.

But he is sure that in any case, this coalition is doomed to fail, just like in the last century. This is inevitable, says Andrei Savinykh. "By the way, this was hinted at by the President of Belarus, who said an interesting phrase (not everyone paid attention to it). He said that we must negotiate now. Then, when Russia puts its economy on a war footing, it will be too late to negotiate. This is again a warning by a peace-loving country to these troublemakers," said the deputy.

The fact that Denmark is going to join NATO should not be overestimated, said the deputy to the next question: "The United States are trying to consolidate the NATO military bloc in some way, but they are bleeding the EU economy. Even now experts say that 70-80% of NATO is the United States. If you look at Poland or Turkey (they control these countries to a certain extent), the entrance of Denmark, Sweden or Finland there will not affect the balance of forces in principle, although it creates a certain tension for military specialists".

The emergence of new military blocs in the Pacific (QUAD and AUKUS) is a much more serious tendency, which means that NATO can even be disbanded. But by and large, says the politician, Ukraine is now deciding the future balance of power in Europe.

Where is Europe?

"Europe means Europe as far as the Urals, and the European Union is just a small part of it", another listener opined, and Andrei Savinykh supported him, saying that this is an interesting topic. "I believe that there have always been at least two European civilizations in Europe - the Eastern European civilization, which has its roots in Constantinople, and the Western European civilization with its roots in Rome," the politician said. - But the paradox lies in the fact that if we take the European traditional values based on Greek philosophy, on Christian morality, then it is the Eastern European civilization that carries this grain, these values. Western civilization is slowly but surely beginning to go out of there, abandoning Christian morality and Christian values completely, forming a completely new social balance. That is, they are destroying the family, they are destroying traditional gender roles, they are separating people - there are a lot of these processes going on. Moreover, they are denying the fundamental, in my opinion, provisions that man is a privileged being and has priority over the environment. And if this is happening, then Europe is exactly on our territory. "

Our Europe is already extending further than the Urals, to Vladivostok, he argues. "We are talking about a civilization that was formed in Europe at least two thousand years ago, or even three thousand years ago (considering the ancient Greek heritage) and still exists today, and it is now going through a difficult period.

Belarus' weight on the world stage

Commenting on the listener's timid doubts that the small country of Belarus carries a lot of weight internationally, the politician replied: "Belarus has much more psychological weight than, say, our economic potential or the amount of money we control or possess. Because we base our foreign policy and our participation in international affairs not on Realpolitik, not on financial flows, but on principles and law, on ideas that people, representatives of other countries, who look at the Republic of Belarus, like. We are not afraid to stand up for them, so our voice is heard. And we sometimes do a lot more than others".

While answering the question about the corrupt elite, which probably has its capital in London today, the politician said that not all elite groups and all the people who make decisions should be attributed to the corrupt elite. "This is a certain category of people who have been embedded in the global world as junior partners or as servants of multinational corporations. They are the ones who have obtained a high level of the wealth and would like to maintain this even at the expense of their own country. They are becoming a minority, and I think they will soon be gone. I mean on the territory of our countries. By the way, it has nothing to do with Belarus," he stressed.

While commenting on the opinion that we should make friends with those who are not stained by colonization, the slave trade and fascism, the parliamentarian said: "One thing must be understood: if certain social groups try to pursue the idea of creating another economic hierarchy again, if these social groups would like to gain an advantage in economic and political life at the expense of other countries or other groups, this always leads to fascism and Nazism. And of course we will fight against this. We say that all people are equal, all people should be able to live, to develop, to work, to be happy, after all. And this is our principle."

Chinese Partnership

To answer the question of what our interests are in China, it's worth starting with our region, the politician said. "Russia is fighting today in Ukraine for the right to form its own macro-region, independent of anyone in the world," the parliamentarian explained. - One of the partners of this macro-region will be China, which itself is a major power and macro-region. It also has its own problems. Today we live in a time when everyone has problems. The situation around Taiwan is an attempt by transnational groups to stop the development of China, ideally even to split the country. This is a serious danger. I am convinced that the Chinese leadership understands this and is taking the necessary steps. Even this slowness of China is determined by the fact that China is mobilizing and preparing for difficult times. China has many problems, although it has enough resources to solve them.

The politician believes that China will be a serious partner not only for the Republic of Belarus, but for our entire macro region, and, of course, a market for many products, especially high-tech and sectoral goods. It is a serious partner for cooperation. And the second point, China is still trying to maintain globalization on Chinese principles.