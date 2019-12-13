PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Godedinstva.by becomes website of Year of National Unity

People, traditions and events are important for the Belarusian people. They are present on the website of the Year of National Unity - www.godedinstva.by. The content of the site is full of colorful event and landscape photos and videos from different parts of Belarus. One can also find out the most essential information in Telegram channel "Narodny".

