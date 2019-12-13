Meeting at Palace of Independence on preservation of peace in country held

Improvement of legislation in the field of national security and public order. Today this was discussed at the meeting in the Palace of Independence. As Alexander Lukashenko noted, an adjustment is needed in this direction, especially since there is a request from citizens.



The changes may affect criminal, labor, and other legal acts. The responsibility for threats in social networks and the leakage of personal data of security officials, journalists, and politicians were also touched upon. The head of state also asked what mechanisms are envisaged to combat extremism and the glorification of Nazism. Today, many countries are concerned with such a problem, including Belarus.



Several departments adopted about 10 new bills. Changes are also expected in the Criminal Code, some of the articles will be abolished, and some will be revised. Head of the Presidential Administration Igor Sergeenko has already told about this following the meeting.



The Lawers department also needs to be improved. After all, last year showed that not all lawyers work without breaking the law.

