SCO: Forty Percent of Humanity — and an Industrial Future

Today the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation accounts for 40 percent of the planet’s population. That is a vast market and considerable potential for every member of the structure — and Belarus aims not only to trade with fellow members but to build cooperation with them.

How realistic that is with the SCO states was discussed with analyst Sergey Dik in a topical interview.

The organisation includes such industrial and economic giants as China, India and Pakistan, with Turkey and the United Arab Emirates as dialogue partners. All of these states are developing rapidly, and industrial, scientific-technical and agro-industrial cooperation, together with the securing of food supplies, would give an impulse to Belarus’s economic development.

“The Belarusian state will develop not merely trade but cooperation in the digital economy and in the financial sphere. That concerns, above all, the creation of a digital payment currency for the SCO countries. There are plans to establish a development bank within the SCO. An international development bank would make it possible to finance and invest in the economy, including that of Belarus, and to create joint industrial production in SCO states. One example is the forthcoming opening in Kyrgyzstan of a joint assembly plant for electric transformers,” the interview guest noted.

New technologies must also be developed within the SCO — artificial intelligence, information security and cybersecurity. In the interlocutor’s view, that should move in step with the development of trade, economic and logistics links, ensuring the movement of goods and services among all SCO countries. “I am convinced that by 2035 the SCO will grow into a structure of real significance in economic, political and industrial terms — one that will influence events across the world,” Sergey Dik said with confidence.

That would make it possible, through negotiation and the interests of all the countries involved, to settle questions by peaceful means. The SCO is not a monolithic organisation but a group of states that differ in religion, culture, national custom and political system.