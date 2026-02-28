Military analyst and former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter explained why US President Donald Trump called Alexander Lukashenko from Alaska and whether it was a sign of respect for the Belarusian President.

The analyst called this move "a smart move" and explained the logic: "You can try to directly influence Vladimir Putin (Russian President - news.by) or use an indirect approach through Lukashenko. If you establish rapport with the Belarusian leader, he can talk to the Russian President – ​​that's what the United States wants."

According to Scott Ritter, the US will face an endless series of failures in Ukraine. Some people are trying to create an unrealistic vision of Ukraine's future. Meanwhile, the Belarusian President has great respect for that country. "I think the better our relationship with Lukashenko, the more he'll be able to influence what needs to be done with Ukraine: what it should look like when this is all over," said the former US intelligence official.