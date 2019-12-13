3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
One can get vaccinated against Covid-19 at any outpatient clinic
Vaccination in Belarus is going on at an active pace. A passport or driver's license will be enough to get vaccinated against Covid-19. One can get vaccinated at outpatient clinics, railway stations, shopping centers, markets. Vaccinated on a first-come basis. The wait is about 15 minutes. After the injection, you will be asked to stay for a short while, in case of any side effects. In our country, they are now vaccinating with two drugs: a Chinese one and Russian Sputnik V, bottled in Belarus. Each has its storage conditions.
Vaccination is held in 2 stages. Therefore, the procedure will have to be repeated in 21 days. However, doctors remind that the interval between injections can be from 3 weeks to 3 months.
