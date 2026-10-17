Exactly 81 years ago, the capital of East Prussia, the city of Königsberg (present-day Kaliningrad), along with its surrounding territories, came under the administration of the USSR. This decision was reached at the Potsdam Conference and served as a guarantee for reparations for the losses the Soviet Union had suffered during the war against Nazi Germany.

The Memorial to the 1,200 Guards Soldiers is a sacred site for every resident of Kaliningrad. Erected immediately after the war, in September 1945, it was the first monument in the USSR dedicated to those who fought against fascism. It is a mass grave for soldiers of the 11th Army of the 3rd Belorussian Front who perished in the battles for Königsberg.

Sergey Bulychev, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Kaliningrad Region (Russia):

"This is land watered by the blood of Belarusian and Russian soldiers. I bow my head in deep respect. I was born in Belarus, and my father took part in the storming of Königsberg. I want to ensure that all generations—both in Belarus and here in the Kaliningrad region—remember and understand to whom we owe our lives, and who lies in this sacred place."

In 1944, Königsberg was subjected to merciless bombing—carried out by the British Air Force. The city’s historic center was almost completely destroyed. Fierce fires raged here, claiming the lives of approximately 6,000 people—most of whom were civilians.

Some historians believe this served as a show of force directed at the USSR. Great Britain, aware that the Soviet offensive in East Prussia was drawing near, sought to demonstrate its own influence in the region.

The Capture of Königsberg: Strategic Importance for the USSR

For the Soviet Union, the capture of Königsberg held strategic significance. First, it was the first major city of Nazi Germany to fall. Second, the defeat of the enemy’s East Prussian forces allowed the Red Army to redeploy substantial troops toward the primary objective: Berlin. Third, it secured significant geopolitical advantages for the USSR in the Baltic region. Consequently, preparations for the assault were extremely thorough—for Königsberg was, in every sense, a fortress city.

Vladislav Protsenko, a research fellow at the Kaliningrad Regional Museum of History and Arts, explains: "Königsberg was one of the most heavily fortified cities in Nazi Germany. In addition to its forts, there were two further lines of defense, consisting of trenches, minefields, barbed wire, and firing positions."

A Unique Red Army Operation

The "impregnable" city of Königsberg was captured in just four days. Today, this is regarded as a unique achievement and one of the most successful operations carried out by the Red Army. It was greatly aided by intelligence gathered by reconnaissance units deployed behind enemy lines. Alexander Shcheglov, an expert at the Kaliningrad branch of the National Center for Historical Memory under the President of Russia: "250 reconnaissance groups were deployed here. Many of them were composed of Belarusian partisans who had experience operating behind enemy lines—they knew how to stay hidden, evade detection, and carry out acts of sabotage. Unfortunately, many perished within the first few days or weeks, as the area was swarming with German troops; there was no local population to support them, and no partisans in the forests to offer assistance. Many of these reconnaissance groups were even gunned down while still in the air."

The Legendary "Jack" Reconnaissance Group

One of the most well-known units was the legendary sabotage and reconnaissance group "Jack." Initially, they fought in occupied Belarus, but following Operation Bagration, they were deployed into East Prussia. Operating under the most grueling conditions and without any support, the group managed to carry out its mission on enemy territory for 179 days. Only three members survived. Today, a monument to these legendary scouts stands in Kaliningrad.