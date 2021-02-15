Today is 32nd anniversary of Soviet troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

The Afghan war affected thousands of Belarusian families. Husbands, brothers and sons went off to fight. Many of them didn't return. 771 Belarusian soldiers-internationalists died on the battlefields. Every name of a fallen soldier is immortalized in stone at the Island of Courage and Sorrow in Minsk. Today there will be the annual event devoted to the Day of Memory of the Soldiers-Internationalists. Deputies of the House of Representatives, Afghan veterans and family members of the fallen soldiers-internationalists will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony.