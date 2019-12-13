PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusians to gather again in different cities of the country to support peace and security

Today, Belarusians who are not indifferent to the fate of their country will gather again in different cities of the country in support of peace and security. At 17.30 the action will start in Kobrin. In Minsk motor races will start from water park "Lebyazhy" and in the urban settlement of Oktyabrsky. There will be a bicycle race near the National Library.

