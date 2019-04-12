3.42 RUB
Today is Cosmonautics Day. 58 years ago, Yuri Gagarin made the first flight around the Earth
Today is the Cosmonautics Day. 58 years ago, Yuri Gagarin flew from Baikonur Cosmodrome aboard Vostok-1 spacecraft to make the first ever orbital flight around the planet Earth.
7 years ago Belarus was included in the list of space powers. 37 countries now have this status. For the world recognition of such a scale, we need our own space program, cosmonauts and, most importantly, a satellite. Russian and Belarusian scientists are now developing the second satellite for our country. This year they plan to complete the sketch and start the designing next year. The launch of the satellite is scheduled for the 2023.
