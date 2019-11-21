International Union Against Oncology holds non-smoking day

There are fewer smokers in Belarus every year. 30% of the population of our country smoke, which is 12% less than in 2001, according to statistics. This was stated in the Ministry of Health. A non-smoking day, initiated by the International Union Against Oncology, is held in Belarus today. Half of the respondents are passive smokers, which is no less harmful. The air around a smoker contains more than 40 substances that cause cancer.