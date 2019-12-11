3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Deputies to determine heads of the standing commissions today
The agenda of the next session of the new parliament includes the organization of future work. The deputies have voted for the speaker and his deputy, and they will elect the heads of specialized commissions today. The deputies should also determine the composition of each of them. The new convocation did not change the number of such commissions. There are 14 of them: agrarian, economic issues, family and youth policy, education, science, healthcare and other areas. The deputies can proceed with lawmaking after the formation of the commissions.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All