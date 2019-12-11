Deputies to determine heads of the standing commissions today

The agenda of the next session of the new parliament includes the organization of future work. The deputies have voted for the speaker and his deputy, and they will elect the heads of specialized commissions today. The deputies should also determine the composition of each of them. The new convocation did not change the number of such commissions. There are 14 of them: agrarian, economic issues, family and youth policy, education, science, healthcare and other areas. The deputies can proceed with lawmaking after the formation of the commissions.