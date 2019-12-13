3.39 RUB
Today is International Holocaust Memorial Day
Today the world remembers the terrible genocide of the Jewish people during the Great Patriotic War. For the 14th time, more than a hundred countries are paying tribute to the victims of the Holocaust, which took the lives of over 6 million people. It was on this day, in 1945, that the Soviet army liberated the largest Nazi concentration camp in Auschwitz.
According to the President of the European Jewish Congress Moshe Kantor, the number of Jews in the world reached the pre-war level only by 2018, 73 years after the liberation of concentration camps. Today the memorable events will be held in the Museum of the Great Patriotic War and in the University of Culture.
