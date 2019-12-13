Today is International Students Day

In educational ratings, Belarusian universities consistently occupy high positions. For example, the Belarusian State University ranked 317th in the World University Rankings this year in the world. By the way, the list includes a thousand universities from all over the planet. And our country has overtaken all educational institutions in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine. Among the CIS countries, Belarus is the leader in terms of the number of students in universities: it is every seventh representative of youth. The fact that we have more than 26 thousand foreign students from 107 countries also speaks about the demand and high level of our education.