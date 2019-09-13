PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk begins celebrating its 952nd birthday

A wide program awaits the city in the next few days including sport performances, various festivals and concerts, international competitions among firefighter-rescuers and competitions of motorcyclists for the best stunt. Elegant streets are decorated with millions of flowers, dozens of thematic designs.

