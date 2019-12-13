PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
World celebrating St. Valentine's Day

The most romantic holiday of the year will feature numerous concerts and exhibitions. Artists, florists and confectioners will help you to make a present for your beloved one. Various heart-shaped candies and cakes and even eatable cakes are available for sale.

