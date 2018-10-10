PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Cooperation agreements concluded at VI Youth Forum in Mogilev within framework of Forum of Regions

Signatures on the documents were put by representatives of public youth organizations of the Grodno and Pskov regions, as well as Minsk and Bryansk. We are talking about joint projects in the field of education, culture and patriotic education. About fifty activists of the two countries will visit large enterprises of the region and participate in the plenary meeting of the Forum of Regions.

The entrance arch along the Minsk highway was solemnly opened near Mogilev. At the base of the arch a capsule was laid with a message to descendants.

