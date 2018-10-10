3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Cooperation agreements concluded at VI Youth Forum in Mogilev within framework of Forum of Regions
Signatures on the documents were put by representatives of public youth organizations of the Grodno and Pskov regions, as well as Minsk and Bryansk. We are talking about joint projects in the field of education, culture and patriotic education. About fifty activists of the two countries will visit large enterprises of the region and participate in the plenary meeting of the Forum of Regions.
The entrance arch along the Minsk highway was solemnly opened near Mogilev. At the base of the arch a capsule was laid with a message to descendants.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All