Best journalists of Ministry of Defense creative competition awarded
Journalists form the public opinion, and in the modern world it is a powerful means of influence. This was stated today by First Deputy Minister of Information Pavel Legki in the course of awarding the best journalists of the creative competition of the Ministry of Defense. This year 128 people took part in it. In the nomination Television, our colleagues from the criminal news department Vladimir Korolev, Alexander Kamovich and Yuri Shevchuk were the best. The author's view and creative approach were taken into account in military materials. The jury found the TV News Agency website worthy of a first degree diploma.
The winners were determined in 17 nominations. Annually more than 3 thousand publications in print media, about 150 hours of TV airtime and 80 hours of radio airtime are devoted to the topics of the army and the armed forces of Belarus.
