Composition of organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the Second European Games renewed

The corresponding decree was signed by the President. The adjustments are related to changes in the government and the leadership of organizations. Prime Minister Sergei Rumas became the chairman of the organizing committee, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko and sports and tourism minister Sergei Kovalchuk became his aids. Also the committee includes the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Communications and Informatization, the Chairman of the National TV and Radio Company Ivan Eismont, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Belarusian Republican Youth Union.

The capital will be a special fan zone - with food courts, giant screens and playgrounds. These are 4 points: (Dinamo, Chizhovka Arena, Minsk Arena and at the Palace of Sports).

50 countries, 15 sports, 23 disciplines and more than 4 thousand athletes will be presented at the Second European Games .