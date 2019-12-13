3.39 RUB
Spring session of Belarusian parliament to open Friday
The House of Representatives intends to consider a number of bills in the first reading: the bills on the prevention of the rehabilitation of Nazism, on combating extremism, as well as on changing the media laws. It is planned to consider the bill "On Protection of Personal Data" in the second reading. In addition, parliamentarians will set the date for hearings of the bill on the territorial integrity and national unity of Belarus.
The opening of the fifth session of the National Assembly Council of the Republic of the seventh convocation will take place today as well.
