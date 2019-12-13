PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Еxtraordinary session of Belarusian parliament opens today

Deputies and senators will decide on the procedural issues and consider the current agenda. Also, the upper house will make a decision on giving consent to the appointment of members of the National Bank's board and will discuss some bills. And on August 4, the Head of State Alexander Lukashenko will address a message to the people and the National Assembly.

