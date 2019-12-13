World Children's Day celebrated today

Taking care of children is one of the priority areas of social policy in Belarus. Every year new kindergartens, schools, centers for children's creativity, sports clubs are opened in our country. Maternity hospitals and outpatient clinics are equipped with modern technology. Belarus belongs to countries with a low level of infant and child mortality. Thanks to the use of high technologies in the treatment of premature babies, babies weighing up to 1000g are saved almost 3 times more often.

According to the census, more than 87 000 children were born in Belarus in 2019, among them a little more than 45 000 are boys and 42 400 are girls. More than half of newborns are the second or third child. The list of the most popular children's names includes Maxim, Artem, Mikhail, Sofia, Anna, and Maria.

Our state also renders financial support to small Belarusians. The state pays more than 2500 rubles at the birth of the first child, when the second and third child is born, more than 3500 rubles is paid. A monthly childcare allowance is also paid.