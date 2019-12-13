3.42 RUB
International Museums Day observed today
The International Museum Day is celebrated today by art historians, restorers, custodians of foundations, researchers and guides. While the doors of some vaults are closed, museum workers share virtual excursions, hold online open days and even tests of knowledge of world masterpieces with the audience. Today there are 150 museums in the system of the Ministry of Culture, and the reserves of the fund include more than 3 million items. More than one and a half thousand museums operate in schools, gymnasiums and universities. A system of private museums and collections is also developing.
Some museums will spend their professional holiday offline such as Nesvizh National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve and the Belarusian State Museum of Folk Architecture and Life. And the exposition of the National Center for Contemporary Arts today can be visited for free.
