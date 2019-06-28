EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Government to answer questions of parliamentarians

Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko will answer the questions of deputies on the results of work in the oil and gas sector. And today the parliament will close the spring session, it is planned to consider a number of bills, in particular, the bill on the amnesty in connection with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from German fascist invaders. The document proposes the release of persons who have committed minor crimes.

