Today, Orthodox Church celebrates Day of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker

Today, the Orthodox Church celebrates the memorial day of one of the most beloved saints - Nicholas the Wonderworker. According to the scriptures, the Archbishop was a dedicated preacher of Christianity. Through the power of prayer, he performed numerous miracles. Slandered and innocently convicted, travelers and poor people consider St. Nicholas their advocate. For his love of children, contemporaries nicknamed him Orthodox Father Frost. By the way, St. Nicholas Day is celebrated twice a year.