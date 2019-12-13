EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Direct phone line with Chairperson of Council of Republic Natalia Kochanova to be held today

The Council of the Republic continues to receive citizens. Such meetings allow solving concrete problems of people, and issues worrying the population.

Today there will be a "direct phone line" with the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova. Calls will be accepted from 10 am to 1 pm.

