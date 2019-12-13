EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Extraordinary Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be held today

Gas issues will be discussed today at an extraordinary meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be held in a video conference format. The unresolved issue of tariff formation for gas transportation services in the common market of the Eurasian Economic Union will be discussed. The main topic of the agenda for the premieres of the participating countries is the draft strategy for the development of Eurasian integration until 2025.

