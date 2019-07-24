PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

30-day visa-free stay for tourists effective in Belarus for 1 year

Guests from 80 countries can fly to our country enjoying such simplified conditions at National Airport "Minsk". During this time, almost 137 thousand tourists visited Belarus. The leaders are tourists from Germany, Italy, the USA and Poland.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All