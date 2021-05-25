3.83 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.28 BYN
House of Representatives to have its session today
The agenda of the today's session of the House of Representatives includes address to the Belarus President requesting to introduce a bill on amending the Constitution. It envisages holding election to the Council of Deputies of the 29th convocation simaltaneously with the election of the House of Representstives of the 8th convocation. Such an initive was proposed in the Oval Hall last week. It was backed by the majority of MPs and lawyers.