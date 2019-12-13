President of Belarus holds telephone conversation with WHO General Director today

Alexander Lukashenko talked with General Director of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus today. It was initiated by the WHO leadership.



The head of the World Organization asked about the situation in Belarus today, ways the organization can support the country. The President spoke about the work of the healthcare system as a whole, the country's chosen strategies and tactics in countering the spread of the virus.



The greatest attention is paid to their treatment of pneumonia today. The head of WHO noted that each country during the pandemic uses own methods of struggle, response to the situation, common recipes and rules do not exist here. The head of WHO thanked the President and the authorities of the country as a whole for their deep involvement in the process. It was also about the WHO mission, which operated in Belarus in April. Alexander Lukashenko thanks Tedros Ghebreyesus for the visit of their experts.



The head of WHO expressed gratitude for the admission of specialists, working conditions, as well his intention to continue to support Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko invited WHO Director to visit Belarus. Tedros Ghebreyesus accepted the invitation, promising to come to our country after the end of the pandemic.

