3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
President of Belarus holds telephone conversation with WHO General Director today
Alexander Lukashenko talked with General Director of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus today. It was initiated by the WHO leadership.
The head of the World Organization asked about the situation in Belarus today, ways the organization can support the country. The President spoke about the work of the healthcare system as a whole, the country's chosen strategies and tactics in countering the spread of the virus.
The greatest attention is paid to their treatment of pneumonia today. The head of WHO noted that each country during the pandemic uses own methods of struggle, response to the situation, common recipes and rules do not exist here. The head of WHO thanked the President and the authorities of the country as a whole for their deep involvement in the process. It was also about the WHO mission, which operated in Belarus in April. Alexander Lukashenko thanks Tedros Ghebreyesus for the visit of their experts.
The head of WHO expressed gratitude for the admission of specialists, working conditions, as well his intention to continue to support Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko invited WHO Director to visit Belarus. Tedros Ghebreyesus accepted the invitation, promising to come to our country after the end of the pandemic.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Messenger of end on grave of the European garden - why Europe is so afraid of Trump
President of Abkhazia calls events in Sukhum on November 15 an attempted coup d'etat
Iran demands $1 trillion in compensation from the US for sanctions imposed
Regions
All
Incidents
All