Today Orthodox celebrate beginning of Holy Week

This time should be filled with joy. If during the period of Great Lent there were restrictions in eating sweets, now they are welcome. Easter greetings "Christ is Risen! Truly Risen!" have not lost their relevance. These days it is necessary to pay more attention to the family, relatives and friends.

In the days of the Holy Week, services will be held daily in all temples.

