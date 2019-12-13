Deputy Head of Presidential Administration Andrei Kuntsevich to answer citizens' questions today at Belynichi District Executive Committee

The Administration of the President of Belarus continues to receive citizens. This form of communication makes it possible to identify urgent problems that require prompt solutions. At the same time, meetings with labor collectives will be held.



Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Andrei Kuntsevich will answer the questions of citizens at the Belynichi District Executive Committee today. A trip to Pinsk is planned by the assistant to the President, inspector for the Brest Region Valery Vakulchik. There will also be a personal reception of the workers of the "Dnepro-Bugsky Waterway". Also, Assistant to the President for the Development of the Financial and Credit System Valery Belsky will listen to questions and appeals from employees and students of Grodno Agrarian University.



And on March 12, Assistant to the President ,Inspector for the Grodno Region Yuri Karayev will visit Ivye. There will be a meeting with the labor collective and a personal reception of Techmash employees.

