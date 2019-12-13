3.39 RUB
Republican Pedagogical Council to continue in Minsk today
The Republican Pedagogical Council will continue in Minsk today. This is the most significant and largest forum for the entire education system. About a thousand teachers, heads of educational institutions, republican and local government bodies, as well as representatives of public associations and the branch trade union take part. They discuss strategic issues of the development of the national education system until 2030. They worked in sections. There are 12 thematic sites in total. One of them presented the Unified Information and Educational Resource. It will be possible to use it from September 1.
The resource also allows one to practice skills in the classroom.
