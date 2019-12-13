International exhibition "Budexpo-2021" starts in Minsk

It is one of the main events of the year for the construction industry, and not only in Belarus. This year has been declared the Year of Architecture and Town Planning in the CIS. Besides, Belarus is currently presiding in the union association. The program includes presentations, seminars, lectures, as well as free expert consultations and a job fair.



The entire neighborhoods will be built: not only houses, but also educational and medical institutions. To be both stylish and functional, you need a fresh perspective from young architects. Global issues of the future are discussed at round tables, and everybody can estimate concrete results at the art-platform.



The electric homes are one of the trends for the next five years. Thanks to BelNPP, the country has enough electricity. Another focus is the construction of rental housing. This is a good help for young professionals who go to work to the regions.



The exhibition schedule includes dozens of events. In the next five years at least four million square meters of housing per year will be built.



