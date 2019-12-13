COVID-19 stimulates development of telemedicine

Each fountain has its own timing to be launched. Restored and new facilities will be opened at the Supreme Court and in square along Pulikhova Street. The fountains behind Gorky Park is a light-dynamic labyrinth with 3 bowls. The fountain along Orlovskaya Street is also ready for launch.



Vladimir Babivsky, chief engineer of Minskzelenstroy Unitary Enterprise: “Equipment preservation is one of the main aspects of conservation as it is exposed to atmospheric influences. Therefore, chemical compositions that allow preserving the equipment are specially pumped into the equipment.”



Electroautomatics was checked in all 35 fountains. Some facilities were redecorated.



