Orthodox believers celebrate Candlemas

The Candlemas Day is celebrated by the Orthodox believers. One of the great holidays symbolically marks the meeting of the Old and New Testaments, the people of God with their Savior. On this day, festive liturgies are performed in churches and candles are blessed. Among the Slavs, Candlemas is the time when winter meets spring, which will resemble the weather today.

