International Day Against Drugs Abuse observed in Belarus

The problem is really relevant for all the countries. As noted the Ministry of Internal Affairs, our geographical location in the Center of Europe is convenient for drug dealers. Belarus is increasingly used as a transshipment point. In December, our security forces blocked the channel for the supply of heroin, which went from Afghanistan to Europe. This week, for example, a memorandum was signed between the Belarusian State Expertise Committee and the US Department of Justice US Department of Justice's Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section. Since the beginning of the work of the expert department, 225 substances have been added to the list of forbidden narcotic drugs, psychotropics and precursors. Annually, the Committee conducts about 10 thousand drug examinations.