New bill on blood and blood components donation submitted to House of Representatives
June 14 is the World Blood Donor Day. Every day, about 2,000 partial Belarusians donate their blood. About 27% of them donate their blood for free. By the way, deputies are already considering a new bill on donation of blood and its components. The House of Representatives propose making blood donation completely free of charge. At the same time, all social guarantees for people who give blood for free will remain: exemption from work on the day of donation, while maintaining the average earning. Food expenses for recovery after the procedure are also compensated. In total, the blood service has provided more than 500 hundred thousand doses of blood and its components.
Belarus has established a system for procurement of anti-COVID plasma. During the spread of COVID-19 about 5 tons of plasma has been procures in the country.
