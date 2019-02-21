3.39 RUB
Today is World Native Language Day
The native language promotions is discussed today at meetings and conferences. During the week a round table on the use of Belarusian medical terminology, lectures for philology students and the presentation of the unique Belarusian-Russian dictionary by Afanasy Yarushevich will be held.
In addition, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Belarus, members of the National Commission for UNESCO, as well as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will meet in the National Library today. The participants of the event will read excerpts of the constitutions of their countries, after which they will get acquainted with the exhibition “Declaration of the Republic”, which is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the BSSR.
