World Health Day observed today

The World Health Day is celebrated today all over the world, including Belarus. This year the WHO dedicated a holiday to nurses and midwives. According to the data of the National Statistical Committee of our country for the last year, 88 thousand nurses and a little more than 4 and a half thousand midwives worked in health organizations of the republic. Over the past 10 years, the number of those who play sports has increased by almost 5 per cent. At the beginning of 2020, more than 30 per cent of the urban population and almost 17.5 per cent of the rural population were engaged in physical training.

